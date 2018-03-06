'Ripped from Tomorrow's Headlines': What Joel Rosenberg Reveals in 'The Kremlin Conspiracy'

New York Times bestselling author Joel C. Rosenberg has written numerous gripping political thrillers – many of them dealing with radical Islam. But his latest book takes on a different threat to the US and the West – Russia.

Rosenberg's past efforts have turned out to be prophetic, "ripped from tomorrow's headlines." His latest book mirrors today's disturbing global developments once again.

In the book, an American president is focused on growing tensions in North Korea and Iran, even as an ominous new threat is emerging in Moscow.

Pat Robertson talks with Joel C. Rosenberg about his latest novel, The Kremlin Conspiracy, on Tuesday's 700 Club.

A czar is rising in the Kremlin, a Russian president feverishly consolidating power, silencing his opposition, and plotting a brazen and lightning-fast military strike that could rupture the NATO alliance and bring Washington and Moscow to the brink of nuclear war.

But in his blind spot is the former Secret Service agent, Marcus Ryker, trained to protect but ready to kill to save his country. Everything he learned to protect our president, he must use to take out theirs.

Rosenberg says the Russian president in his new book is not precisely meant to be Russia's Vladimir Putin, but is "Putinesque."

"Vladimir Putin poses an existential threat to the United States," he said. "Putin is more dangerous to us and our allies than radical Islam, and that's saying something."

Although his book does not go into the prophecies of Ezekiel 38 and 39, Rosenberg told CBN News Russia will play a role in the end times.

"The Bible says Russia will become a major evil force in the last days before the return of Christ, that Russia and Iran and Turkey will form an alliance against Israel," he said. "We're watching Putin build an alliance with those very leaders that the scriptures mention. That doesn't mean that we're necessarily at the point where Gog and Magog, as it's called, is going to happen soon, but I don't know that we can rule it out, either. It's a very dangerous situation."

On the 700 Club Tuesday, Rosenberg reflected on how his own family escaped from Russian Czar Nicholas II and his anti-Semitic pogroms at the start of the 20th Century. He says Russia's current leader is similar, calling him "a czar" and a "mafia crime boss" who threatens the world.

"The challenge is that much of American leadership, and the American people, have been focused on Iran, North Korea, ISIS, al Qaeda – and these are serious threats. But Putin as a threat is rising," Rosenberg said.

"He's invaded the country of Georgia, and he occupies 20 percent of the country still. He invaded southern Ukraine, Crimea, and he annexed it, made it part of Russia. He invaded eastern Ukraine... and he controls it today. He sent military forces into Syria to help Bashar al Assad and the Iranians slaughter hundreds of people and create a foothold for Moscow for the first time in a generation or several generations."

"He is invading one country after another, and you know the saying, 'If you give a mouse a cookie, he'll want a glass of milk. Putin has eaten a whole bag of Oreos, and now he just grabbed the dairy farm and no one is stopping him."

Rosenberg talks about the growing threat from Putin's power grabs, saying Christians need to pray that President Trump finds a strategy to confront Putin to hold him in check.

The Kremlin Conspiracy is available in stores and online beginning March 6.