'The Blood Still Has Power!' Pastor John Gray Urges Taking Communion to Foil Spiritual Attack on Families

There is no doubt that many families are under spiritual attack.

Infidelity, divorce, sickness, wayward children, and addictions have become all too common, even for Christian households.

Pastor, actor, singer and comedian John Gray recently shared his response to a spiritual attack on his family in a post on Instagram.

"This cup changes everything," said Gray, who once served as the associate pastor at Joel Osteen's Lakewood church.

In his post, which contains a picture of a red cup with a drop of juice in it, he continued, "Tonight, I sensed an attack on my family. So I gathered them together at 1:00 am and read Matthew 26 and the words of Jesus Christ as He instituted The Lord's Supper. I got some crackers and grape juice and I gave my family communion. I declared the word of healing over my wife and kids."

He goes on to say, "And I expect God to hear my prayers and heal my kids and my wife and I from these light weight demonic attacks. I enourage every believer to have family communion as often as you can. The Blood STILL HAS ALL POWER!"

Gray concluded his post by referencing Matthew 26:26-30 which reads, "And as they were eating, Jesus took bread, and blessed it, and brake it, and gave it to the disciples, and said, Take eat; this is my body. And he took the cup, and gave thanks, and gave it to them saying, Drink ye all of it; For this is my blood of the new testament, which is shed for many for the remission of sins But I say unto you, I will not drink henceforth of this fruit of the vine, until that day when I drink it new with you in my Father's kingdom. And when they had sung an hymn, they went out into the mount of Olives."

More than 40,000 people responded to the post.

"Thank you for sharing," said kasey2828. "Great idea."

"WILL DO!!! AND ILL BE PRAYING FOR YOURS AND YOUR WIFES HEALING!" iamrobyntsmith commented.

Meanwhile, Gray, who has a reality tv show on OWN, is leaving Osteen's ministry in Houston to pastor a church in Greenville, SC.

