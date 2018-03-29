'There's actually good evidence': Former Atheist Makes 'Case for Miracles'

He first made a 'Case for Christ'; now atheist-turned Christian Lee Strobel is making a 'Case for Miracles.'

The New York Times bestselling author and former award-winning legal editor of the Chicago Tribune now investigates the supernatural in his new book, The Case for Miracles.

"Trained in journalism, and I have a law degree, I tend to be a skeptic," Strobel told CBN News. "And so I said, 'Ok, I believe in the miracle of the Resurrection; I believe in the miracle of Creation; I believe Jesus did miracles 'cause they're well-documented, but does God still do miracles today? Really, does he really?'"

"And that's what launched me on this investigation that resulted in The Case for Miracles," he continued.

In his investigation of the supernatural, Strobel said he uncovered material to support his case for the miraculous.

"There's actually good evidence, good documented, scientific evidence as well as medical evidence that points toward the reality that God is still in the miracle business today," he said.

Strobel shared with CBN News one story in his book about a man who was declared dead whose blood was pooling, causing his hands and feet to turn black.

"The doctor walks out of the room and hears a voice of God, saying, 'Try one more time,'" Strobel elaborated. "'This is ridiculous.' 'Try one more time.' He goes back in, prays, revives him; no brain damage despite the fact he hadn't been breathing for over 45 minutes."

"So, yeah, I think that is a Divine intervention," he continued.

Strobel said "outside validation" supports a miracle has taken place. He elaborated by listing criteria backing up miracles.

"There's something on the outside that plays a role in the miracle - that tends to give it credibility to me," he said. "When we have credible eyewitnesses, when we have good medical documentation; we have witnesses who have no reason to deceive or lie."

"There's a spiritual context, a prayer, and then something absolutely extraordinary takes place as I document in the book, I think we can reasonably conclude God's doing a miracle," he explained.

CBN News' interview with Lee Strobel about The Case for Miracles is also featured in this week's edition of CBN News Showcase. Watch above.

Strobel did a scientific survey by hiring a public opinion polling firm to study where people stand when it comes to believing in miracles.

"I found that only 15 percent of Americans believe that miracles can't happen today," Strobel told CBN News. "Most Americans by far - 67 percent - say miracles can happen today."

"Thirty-eight percent of American adults say they personally have had an instance in their life that they can only explain as being a miracle of God," he continued.

"I think miracles are more common than we think, and I think many of them are far better documented medically and scientifically, and with eyewitnesses, than we tend to think as well," Strobel said.

The former atheist, who wrote about his dramatic conversion in the bestselling book, The Case for Christ, which later became a major motion picture, wants his new book to build the faith of readers.

"I hope that people will find their faith deepened, that God will be more real to them," Strobel told CBN News.

"Sheila Walsh, who you may know, the Christian singer and TV host, she said, 'If your faith was deepened when you read The Case for Christ, you will fall on your knees and worship as you read, The Case for Miracles' because it causes us to just express great wonder and joy and worship of God, who is a loving and powerful and healing God," he continued.

Strobel then hopes readers will pass along that boost in their faith to skeptics.

"It's a book you can confidently give to a son or a daughter who's kind of spiritually curious or wandering, or a friend," he said. "And my hope is God will use it to point them toward the reality of who he is."