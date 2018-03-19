'Things Seem to be Looking Up': Mother Gives Update After Baby's Surgery 

CBN News has an update on an infant girl who underwent open heart surgery Sunday. Her family had requested prayers as their daughter continues her journey.

Scarlett Janin was born last December with a rare congenital heart disease that was diagnosed while her mother Mackenzie was 23 weeks pregnant.

According to the family's GoFundMe page, Scarlett has Tetrology of the Fallot with Pulmonary Atresia with MAPCAS and VSD; in essence, she has no pulmonary artery, along with several other accompanying congenital heart defects.

Mackenzie has set up a Facebook group "to share information about Scarlett's progress through her heart journey, support her family and friends, educate on her CHD, and continue to grow exposure to her gofundme."

The family's Go Fund Me page has already raised $30,590 of a $50,000 goal.

In her latest post on Monday, Mackenzie writes, "Embracing the positive! Dr. Marino, the Attending spoke with her surgeon, Forbess, who was not concerned about Scarlett's status. He explained that Scarlett's particular surgery was a newer process and before he came along this is not something they have done on a baby of this size. So not all of the cardiologists are familiar with these processes. They even mentioned that they spoke to Hanley in Stanford this morning, the surgeon that started the unifocalization surgery.

"We will change her ventilator to help her breathe easier. We reduced her chest tubes down to two and they are lifting the paralytic to see if she can breathe again. They really don't feel like this is surgically related so we continue to troubleshoot!!

"Things seem to be looking up. Can't wait to cuddle this baby girl."

As CBN News reported, Scarlett's family had to temporarily relocate from Norfolk, Va. to Chicago, Illinois while Scarlett receives medical treatment.