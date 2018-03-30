This Is Where Archeologists Believe Jesus Died and Rose Again

Where was Jesus crucified?

That's the question The Museum of the Bible tackles in its 18-part miniseries called "Drive Thru History - The Gospels."

In the series, Dave Scotts, of Drive Thru History Adventures, hunts down Golgotha, which is believed by historians and archeologists to be where the Church of the Holy Sepulchre stands today.

"This location, which lies outside the walls of the Jerusalem of Jesus' time, has been embraced by Christians as Golgotha or Calvary," Scotts explains.

The traditional location of Jesus' crucifixion was marked there when Helena of Constantinople came to Jerusalem in the 4th century AD.

The locals told Helena the crucifixion occurred on a specific hill just a short distance from where Jesus was buried.

"The Church of the Holy Sepulchre was built over the tomb of Jesus and later the complex was expanded to include the traditional hill of Golgotha," Scotts said.

Scotts dives deep into the evidence of the church being the location where Jesus died and rose again. He also discusses what these events mean to culture and how it impacted America's foudning.

