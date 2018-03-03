CBN News Showcase Special Edition: Billy Graham's Life and Legacy

CBN News Showcase highlights important news stories of the week, stories of faith and what God is doing in the world. It is also an opportunity for you to join our anchors in praying over the headlines and praying for our nation and the world.

This week, a special edition on Billy Graham -- His life and his legacy.

"Someday you will read or hear that Billy Graham is dead. Don't you believe a word of it. I shall be more alive than I am now. I will just have changed my address. I will have gone into the presence of God."

--Billy Graham

Graham died on Feb. 21 at his Montreat, N.C., home. He took the Gospel to the world in crusades from 1947 to 2005. According to his website, Graham preached to live audiences of 210 million people in more than 185 countries and territories.

This past week, the nation said goodbye as people from all walks of life, including former presidents he counseled paid tribute to "America's Pastor."

His funeral Friday at the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, N.C. was held under a canvas cathedral in which more than 2,000 came to pay their respects.

