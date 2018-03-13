VP Mike Pence Honors Women's History Month with Speech at Independent Women's Forum

Vice President Mike Pence addressed the Independent Women's Forum Tuesday night to celebrate Women's History Month and the many contributions women have made to the United States.

"This may be a month when we remember women's history in America but the truth is women in America are making history every single day," Pence said.

"Women are graduating from college and getting advanced degrees in record numbers today. They're driving our economy through entrepreneurship and innovation as never before," he added. "They've built business, they've built communities, they've helped build families into this extraordinary fabric that we call American life."

Pence mentioned the millions of new jobs that have been added since President Trump entered office, an achievement he says has a particular impact on women.

"A growing economy is great news for every American but it's especially great news for women in the workforce in this country. Nearly 40 percent of entrepreneurs in America today are women," Pence said.

The vice president also highlighted the more than 212,000 female active duty members of the US military.

While Pence spent most of his speech honoring the strides women have taken in recent years, he didn't forget the women of history who helped shape the nation.

"I continue also, by paying tribute to the extraordinary women who defined America's history. We think of patriots like Mary Katherine Goddard, who actually printed the second copy of the Declaration of Independence in the midst of our Revolutionary War. We think of heroes like Harriet Tubman, who risked her life to escape the bondage of slavery and helped hundreds of her fellow Americans do the same through the Underground Railroad. We think of pioneers like Susan B. Anthony, who fought tirelessly not only to secure women's right to vote but also to stand up for the unalienable right to life," he noted.

Women's History Month ends March 31, but the vice president encouraged Americans to commit to expanding opportunities for women every day.

"For all the contributions America's women have made in the long and storied history of this country, women of this country have just begun," he concluded.