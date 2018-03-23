'We Never Saw It Coming': Eric Bolling Talks About Opioids, the 'Crisis Next Door'

On September 8, 2017, former Fox News TV host and author Eric Bolling got a phone call telling him his son, Eric Chase, had died of an accidental drug overdose.

Bolling says he and his wife "never saw it coming."

Eric Chase, 19, had just begun his sophomore year at the University of Colorado. The coroner ruled his death accidental, noting that opioids were among the drugs found in the teen's body.

Opioids are a class of drugs that include the illegal drug heroin, synthetic opioids such as fentanyl, and pain relievers available legally by prescription, such as oxycodone, hydrocodone, codeine, morphine and many others.

Opioid overdoses claimed the lives of more than 64,000 Americans in 2016, the most since records have been kept. Since 2000, a half million people have overdosed on opioids.

The Trump administration has declared the opioid epidemic a "public health emergency" and has secured $6 billion to tackle the crisis, with plans to launch anti-drug commercials, grant waivers to states for treatment, and even to provide free Narcan, a drug that counteracts the effects of a drug overdose, to schools and colleges.

Since his son's death, Bolling has dedicated his time to educating people about the opioid epidemic and urging parents to pay attention to the signs he and his wife missed.

He has also has met with President Trump and members of the administration several times in recent months to discuss the government's response to the crisis and shared his personal story at a White House summit on opioids last month.