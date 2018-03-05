'We Stand With Israel' : VP Mike Pence, Nikki Haley Address Thousands at AIPAC

Vice president Mike Pence and UN Ambassador Nikki Haley addressed a crowd of thousands Monday night at the American Israeli Public Affairs Committee Conference in Washington D.C. Both politicians celebrated the Trump Administration's strides towards strengthening the United States’ relationship with Israel and commitment to fighting anti-Semitism around the world.

Haley took to the stage first to reiterate her dedication to fighting anti-Israel bias in the United Nations.

"Standing up for your friends is critical," Haley said, admonishing the UN's numerous resolutions condemning Israel's policies in Jerusalem, Judea, and Samaria.

"At the UN and throughout the UN agencies, Israel gets bullied," she added. "I have absolutely no patience for bullying."

Pence also reiterated the US commitment to supporting its Jewish ally.

"We stand with Israel because that's what the American people have always done," he said. "We stand with Israel because her cause is our cause, her values are our values, her fight is our fight."

Last year at the AIPAC conference, the vice president promised the US would defeat ISIS, defend Israel, and move its embassy to Jerusalem. This year he returned to report that he had kept those promises.

"ISIS is on the run, their caliphate has crumbled, as we will not relent until we drive this menace from the face of the earth," he said.

Pence also highlighted President Donald Trump's recent decision will move the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in May of this year.

"While every president for the past two decades promised to recognize the capital of Israel, President Trump did more than promise, he delivered," Pence said. "We finally acknowledged the obvious. The State of Israel recognizes Jerusalem as the seat of its government since its rebirth 70 years ago."

Besides reiterating US support of Israel, the vice president also emphasized this administration's commitment to securing peace in the region by deterring the Iranian threat. Last year, President Trump announced he would no longer certify the controversial Obama-era nuclear deal.

"Unless the Iran nuclear deal is fixed in the coming months, the United States will withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal immediately," Pence said. "The United States of America will never allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon."

The vice president also reassured the crowd that whatever the future holds, the US will support Israel.

"The story of Israel is a story of faith," Pence said. "The miracle of Israel is an inspiration to the world and the United States is proud to stand with Israel and her people as allies and cherished friends."