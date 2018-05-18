Bombs Found, at Least 8 Fatalities Reported in High School Shooting in Santa Fe, Texas

Authorities in Texas are confirming at least 8-10 people are dead after a shooting at Santa Fe High School early Friday morning. And explosive devices have now been found at the school and nearby.

Police and local government officials are cautioning residents to be on the lookout for suspicious devices that could contain explosives.

An unknown number of people are in the hospital and are undergoing surgery.

Police say the shooter, who is believed to be a student from the high school, was captured.

It's unclear how many people were shot, killed, or injured.

Friday morning around 7:30 in the morning, police responded to reports of a shooting at a high school in Santa Fe, Texas.

Santa Fe police told CBN News that officers were on the scene at Santa Fe High School but would not confirm any other details.

Based on the details available, this appears to be the worst school shooting since the Parkland, Florida massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in February.

School district officials in Santa Fe, Texas confirmed early Friday morning on their Facebook page that the school was on lockdown following reports of an "active shooter."

Santa Fe is located between Galveston and Houston.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office confirmed they were also sending deputies to the scene. And Life Flight was called to the school.

President Trump tweeted, "School shooting in Texas. Early reports not looking good. God bless all!"

Moments later, President Trump spoke to the nation about the shooting at Santa Fe High School.

He said shootings like today's have "been going on too long in our country" and said his administration was "determined to do everything in our power to protect our students, secure our schools, and to keep weapons out of the hands of those who pose a threat to themselves, and to others."

He also said, "May God heal the injured and may God comfort the wounded and may God be with the victims and with the victims’ families. Very sad day."