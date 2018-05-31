Baptist Seminary President Paige Patterson Is Out – Completely

The Southern Baptist seminary that demoted its president last week has now fired him, citing new information regarding the handling of sexual abuse allegations.

The executive committee of the Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary's Board of Trustees announced the unanimous decision late Wednesday.

In a statement the committee said it had received new information that it had confirmed regarding the way Dr. Paige Patterson handled the allegation of sexual abuse against a student while he was president at another institution.

The committee said that the information "demanded immediate action" and could not wait for the next board meeting.

Just last week, the seminary had in effect demoted Patterson from president to the position of president emeritus after an audio recording surfaced in which he recounted advising a woman to stay in her physically abusive marriage. Another comment was made in public in which he commented on a teenage girl's body.

On Wednesday, however, the committee cut ties completely with Patterson, saying it was removing "all the benefits, rights and privileges provided by the May 22-23 board meeting, including the title of President Emeritus, the invitation to reside at the Baptist Heritage Center as theologian-in-residence and ongoing compensation."

Interim seminary president Dr. Jeffrey Bingham called for prayer for healing for all individuals affected by abuse and said that the seminary "denounces all abusive behavior, any behavior that enables abuse, any failure to protect the abused and any failure to safeguard those who are vulnerable to abuse."