Go West Franklin Graham: Evangelist Takes Message of New Life and Hope to California

05-23-2018
Mark Martin
Evangelist Franklin Graham is out West these days, on a mission to bring hope through one-day evangelistic prayer events across California.

"We had great crowds in Escondido & Pasadena this week. Join me tonight in Oxnard, CA, for stop #3 of the #DecisionAmerica CA Tour," Graham tweeted Wednesday.

 

 

"We need a spiritual revival; we need an awakening across this country," Graham said in a video on the "Decision America California Tour" website. "The only hope is God."

This is the third year in a row for the Decision America Tour.

"In 2017, I took the Decision America Tour on the road for a second straight year," Graham shared in the video. "We saw God do a mighty work as His Gospel was proclaimed."

"This year we're taking the Decision America Tour west, and we're going to go right up the West Coast, starting down near Mexico, going all the way up to Canada, and we're coming to pray," Graham explained.

"And I'm going to be presenting the Gospel of Jesus Christ," he said. 

 

 

The events are free and will feature live music from Christian artist Jeremy Camp, inspirational country artist Dennis Agajanian and many others

"Bring your unsaved friends; please join us; be a part of it," Graham said.

