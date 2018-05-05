'God Has Restored My Faith' : Imprisoned Great-Grandmother Asks Trump to Pardon Her, Praises God in Prison

A 62-year-old great-grandmother who was incarcerated more than 20 years ago may get a second chance at life.

Alice Marie Johnson was sentenced to prison in 1996 for her involvement in a nonviolent drug offense. Now, high profile figures, including reality television star Kim Kardashian West, are campaigning for a presidential pardon.

According to Mic.com, Kardashian has spoken to President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner on the phone to ask for Johnson's released.

It also reports the phone calls have been taking place over the last few months and "have picked up in intensity over the last several days."

"I want this part to be clear: I acknowledge that I have done wrong. I made the biggest mistake of my life to make ends meet and got involved with people selling drugs," Johnson writes in a personal essay published by CNN. "So when the unlikely voices of Kim Kardashian West and Jared Kushner came together to shine a spotlight on my case, I could only thank God, for he works in mysterious ways."

Despite the painful consequences of her actions and all the media attention, Johnson puts her faith in God.

"Some refer to prison as a place where hope dies. Some days I've found that to be almost right. But at the beginning of my time here I made a pact -- that I wouldn't give up hope. Each time that I've come close, God has restored my faith," she said. "For 20 years I have been incarcerated, and I won't lie -- it's hard to keep the hope of freedom alive for that long. But my faith in God has carried me this far."

"Trump has the power to give me a second chance," Johnson continues. "He truly has the power to change our justice system for the better. I can only continue to be steadfast and hope that he hears me."

Since she began her prison sentence Johnson has become an ordained minister and spends her time mentoring young women in prison. She says if she is released, she will continue ministering to those behind bars.

"No matter what happens, I was not built to break. I will keep writing. I will continue to hold my head high and live a productive life either as a free woman or here behind bars. God has shown me my strength," she says.