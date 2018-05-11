'I Believe In the Power of Prayer': Meghan McCain's Positive Response to Cruel Comment

Meghan McCain responded to a White House aide's joke about her father's cancer by telling watchers of "The View" not to feel bad for her or her family because they're sustained by love and prayer.

Multiple news outlets reported that Kelly Sadler dismissed Sen. John McCain's opposition to CIA nominee Gina Haspel saying, "It doesn't matter, he's dying anyway," at a meeting of White House communications staffers Thursday.

At the top of the show, McCain, who is a regular commentator on 'The View' got straight to the point telling viewers, "Okay, so first I just want to say, don't feel bad for me or my family."

McCain went on to say that her family is "really strong" and they have been surrounded by love, prayer and positive energy during her father's recovery.

"I feel blessed," she said. "My dad's actually doing really well right now and I believe in the power of prayer and I think it's helping. So I want to thank all the positivity."

McCain then fired back addressing Sadler directly with what she called a "news flash."

"We're all dying. I'm dying, you're dying, we're dying," she said.

"I want to say since my dad has been diagnosed, it's been almost a year and I really feel like I understand the meaning of life and it is not how you die, it's how you live," she continued, elliciting cheers from the audience.

With support from her co-hosts, McCain continued to defend her father's character telling viewers it's because of him that she's always had something to believe in.

"My dad's about character and bipartisanship and something greater than yourself, and believing in this country and believing in the fact that we as Americans can still come together," she said. "That's something I grew up in and feeds me everyday. I'm not scared of death anymore, I'm just not."

She closed her comments questioning Sadler's position in the White House.

"The thing that surprises me most is, I don't understand what kind of environment you're in where that's acceptable and you can come into work the next day and still have a job. And that's all I have to say about that," McCain said.

Thursday afternoon, wife and mother Cindy McCain took to Twitter to address Sadler directly writing, "May I remind you my husband has a family, 7 children and 5 grandchildren."