‘We’re More Powerful When We Stand Together’: Evangelical Leaders Launch Bold New Initiative to Bring Unity to the Church

Rev. Samuel Rodriguez and Rev. Johnnie Moore are teaming up to form The Congress of Christian Leaders in hopes of fostering unity in the Body of Christ.

But don't let the word Congress confuse you. The men say the group is non-partisan and interdenominational.

"The CCL is the embodiment of our conviction that we are more powerful when we stand together for righteousness and justice," Rodriguez explained.

The CCL will bring together business leaders, leaders of Christian organizations, clergy as well as leaders of various denominations.

"Anyone who knows me well knows that I have a deep and abiding passion for Christian unity and for Christian orthodoxy," Moore said.

"I believe we ought to be in meaningful fellowship with believers across the denominational spectrum and we ought to embrace friendship whenever possible with those outside of our community," he added.

Over the next couple of months, Rodriguez and Moore will embark on a listening tour across the US and abroad. They will announce the inaugural group of members in the fall.

Rodriguez, who currently works as the president of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference, will serve as chair. Moore will serve as president.

They will reach out to organizations in both the government and private sector to help achieve their goals.

"Our aim at the CCL is to say 'yes' to all willing partners, private, denominational and governmental, and then apply uncompromising Christ-centered advocacy in support of uniting, growing, strengthening and empowering the entire church," Rodriguez stated.

In an interview this week with CBN News, Rodriguez stressed the importance of unity among evangelicals.

“We can have differences politically... we need to focus on what brings us together,” he said.

This new initiative comes at a critical time when the church is facing division, growth and persecution.

"In a hyperbolic time, when divisions of all kinds are on grand display, it is more important than ever to create space for people to connect and to facilitate a reasoned unity over issues of mutual concern," Moore explained.

Beyond its work in the US, the CCL will focus on the plight of Christians abroad. Lately, stories of believers facing hostility in places like Turkey, Nigeria and Egypt have dominated the headlines.

"Communities of faith are also facing unbelievable persecution,” Moore noted. “Our goal is to convene like-minded, high-impact leaders to strengthen the church, providing advocacy and assistance of all kinds to Christians in this country and worldwide."