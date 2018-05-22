Parents and Experts Say Kids Movie 'Grooms Children for Sex Abuse'

The newly released children's movie "Show Dogs" seems innocent enough.

It's about a detective dog who goes undercover at a dog show.

But some argue that a scene in the film borders on pedophilia.

Mommy blogger Terina Maldonado of East Mesa Macaroni Kid, warns parents to stay away from the film and writes about her concerns in a post called, "Show Dogs, Don't Let Your Children Be Groomed, Use This to Teach Them.

"As part of any dog show, contestants are judged on their abilities and physical attributes," the post reads. "One part, in particular, is the inspection of the dog's private parts. Being that Max is new to competing, he needs to learn the process so his partner, Frank, along with a former show champion work to get him ready for the final round of the competition. Since the inspection of the private parts will happen in the finals, Frank touches Max's private parts to get him use to it. Of course, Max doesn't like it and snaps at Frank for him to stop. Max is then told by the former champion, who has been through the process before, that he needs to go to his "Zen place" while it happens so he can get through it. More attempts are made by Frank to touch Max's private parts, but Max is still having trouble letting it happen and keeps snapping at him.

"The day of the finals comes and if Max doesn't let his private parts be touched, he may lose the competition and any hope of finding the kidnapped panda. It all rests on his ability to let someone touch his private parts. The judge's hands slowly reach behind Max and he goes to his "Zen place". He's flying through the sky, dancing with his partner, there are fireworks and flowers – everything is great – all while someone is touching his private parts."

Maldonado isn't the only one sounding the alarm about the movie for kids.

The National Center on Sexual Exploitation says the film introduces children to unwanted genital touching.

The organization released a statement about the movie's questionable scene.

"The movie Show Dogs sends a troubling message that grooms children for sexual abuse," said Dawn Hawkins, Executive Director of the National Center on Sexual Exploitation. "It contains multiple scenes where a dog character must have its private parts inspected, in the course of which the dog is uncomfortable and wants to stop but is told to go to a 'Zen place.' The dog is rewarded with advancing to the final round of the dog show after passing this barrier. Disturbingly, these are similar tactics child abusers use when grooming children – telling them to pretend they are somewhere else, and that they will get a reward for withstanding their discomfort. Children's movies must be held to a higher standard, and must teach children bodily autonomy, the ability to say 'no' and safety, not confusing messages endorsing unwanted genital touching."

Concerned parent Vickie Lanskey sent a message to CBN News highlighting her concerns about the movie.

"I've been trying to spread the word by tagging all my friends but I feel you folks have a large voice to not only make parents aware but to send Hollywood a message that pedophilia will not be tolerated especially in the light of so much evil being exposed in the industry," she said.

"The National Center on Sexual Exploitation calls on Global Road Entertainment, the distribution company, to halt the distribution of Show Dogs in movie theaters and to recut the movie so that it no longer contains such unsafe themes," Hawkins concluded.