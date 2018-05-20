Parents Angered by NYC School’s Decision to Remember Gaza Victims

Parents of students at a New York City high school are appalled over the school’s decision to hold a moment of silence for the Palestinians who died in last week’s Israeli -Palestinian border conflict.

According to The New York Post, students at Beacon High School were told to pause in remembrance of those killed in Gaza.

The exclusive high school in Manhattan is known for its progressive curriculum and educational forward thinking.

But the school's decision angered some Jewish students and parents.

“As a Jewish student, I could see a lot of my Jewish friends get very weird when the moment of silence started,” one student told the Post.

Last week, 62 Palestinians were killed by Israeli Defense Forces while attempting to penetrate the Israeli border. The protests against Israel's blockade of Gaza territory had already been going on for several weeks. Israel says it's carrying out the blockade to prevent Hamas from bringing in weapons.

The Trump administration’s decision to move the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem has also angered Palestinians.

But as CBN News reported, of the 62 Palestinians killed in the protest, 50 were Hamas operatives and plants of the terrorist regime.

One parent seemed particularly offended by that fact.

“I just don’t think any school should be promoting a moment of silence for terrorists. What if it was Islamic terrorists in ISIS?” a Jewish mother told the Post.

The school’s decision is part of an international divide.

Israel supporters, including the Trump administration, say it is well within the Jewish state's rights to defend its borders, particularly from terrorists. They also claim Hamas puts children on the front lines with known terrorists and uses them as human shields.

Others strongly criticize Israel's response to the riots.

The United Nations has condemned Israel’s actions saying lethal force should always be a “last resort.”

The UN Human Rights Council opened an investigation into the conflicts and ongoing “military assaults” against civilians.

The US and Australia voted against that decision. UN Ambassador Nikki Haley has repeatedly condemned the Council for she calls an anti-Israel bias.

CBN News reached out to Beacon High School for comment but had not heard back by the time of publication.