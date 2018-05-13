School Shooting Survivor: 'Someone Has to Represent the Second Amendment'

DALLAS - Following recent mass shootings, supporters of the Second Amendment believe their rights are under attack now more than ever.

That feeling was on clear display at the NRA's annual meeting in Dallas where one young man stood out among the crowd.

Kyle Kashuv may be infamous at his Florida high school.

"I get a lot of stare downs which is fun," he told CBN News.

But he's attained rock star status among NRA members.

As he walked the halls of the convention center grown men waited to say "thank you." One even asked him to sign his copy of the Second Amendment.

In February, Kashuv survived the heartbreaking shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

As his fellow students organized protests and a national walkout demanding gun restrictions, Kashuv publicly opposed that direction, arguing restrictions are the last thing that will protect students from shooters bent on killing them.

"I'm only doing this because I feel like I have to - I feel like someone has to represent the Second Amendment," he said.

His brave stance led to meetings with President Trump, the First Lady and top lawmakers in Washington, but for Kyle it's a lonely existence.

"At Stoneman Douglass there are a lot of kids who agree with me, but they're too afraid to speak up which is sad, but that's just the political climate," he said.

"I honestly have people coming up to me like 'Hey, Kyle, thank you so much for what you're doing,' and I love that because even if I help one kid, it's cliche, but even if I help one kid feel more comfortable in speaking out at my school I've done my job," Kashuv continued.

Like many conservatives he's leery of the mainstream media and usually only does live interviews to prevent his message from being changed or twisted through editing.

"I'm just trying to make sure the Second Amendment is preserved and I'll do whatever is necessary," he said.

And he encourages like-minded young people to follow his lead.

"Don't let yourself be silenced by kids, by random kids in your school. I mean, I would just stick to my guns and say what you want to say," he said with a grin.

