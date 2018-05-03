Southern Baptist Leader Albert Mohler Headlines NRB's First Amendment Lunch

On this National Day of Prayer, the National Religious Broadcasters hosted its fifth annual First Amendment Lunch in Washington, DC.

The keynote speaker this year was Dr. R. Albert Mohler Jr., president of Southern Baptist Theological Seminary.

Dr. Mohler highlighted the importance of the First Amendment during the gathering of specially invited guests, including NRB member organization leaders and members of the NRB President's Council.

NRB is a nonpartisan, international association of Christian communicators whose member organizations represent millions of listeners, viewers and readers.

Its mission is to advance biblical truth, to promote media excellence and to defend free speech.

In addition to promoting standards of excellence, integrity and accountability, NRB provides networking, educational, ministry and fellowship opportunities for its members.

The president of the National Day of Prayer is Dr. Ronnie Floyd, senior pastor of Cross Church in Arkansas and a member of NRB.

The theme for the 2018 National Day of Prayer is unity in America, based upon Ephesians 4:3, which challenges believers to mobilize unified public prayer for America, "making every effort to keep the unity of the Spirit through the bond of peace."