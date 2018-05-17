Teacher Donates Kidney to Student: 'Praise God Almighty for Never Leaving or Forsaking Us!'

Ten-year-old Eva Brown of Reynoldsburg, Ohio was in dire need of a kidney when a teacher she never met stepped in.

Tanya Thomas, a teacher at Slate Ridge Elementary School, offered to donate her kidney to Eva.

"I simply wanted to thank an amazing woman for a selfless act of love and kindness," Alana Brown, Eva's mother, told ABC News. "I had no idea so many people would care. She is truly an incredible person."

Eva, a fourth grader at Slate Ridge, has a rare disease called collapsing FSGS and needs a kidney transplant. Doctors said her kidney is functioning at only 4 percent.

Her condition is life-threatening and she been on dialysis since August of last year and must take up to 30 pills a day.

No one in her family is a match for a kidney, so her family prayed for a miracle.

A family friend then posted Eva's urgent need on Facebook.

Not long after the plea went out, many responded to the request, including Thomas.

"There was really no question and no hesitation," Thomas told WCMH. "I felt like it was my opportunity to say we're going to give this a try and if it doesn't work I have to be okay with that."

Brown, a devout Christian, often posts scriptures and inspirational quotes on Facebook. She was not aware that Thomas was a teacher at her daugther's school.

Thomas got tested and learned she was a perfect match.

"I kind of just have that feeling of hey I've got two, I'll give one. No sweat off my back," said Thomas.

Thomas and little Eva finally met and the transplant has been scheduled for next month. Brown said Thomas taught her there really are angels among us.

Meanwhile, Eva is not out of the woods yet. Brown is asking for continued prayer for her daughter and for Thomas.

"Please pray for my baby," she said in a Facebook post. She's been in the hospital and unable to eat or drink since Friday. Please pray they are able to easily solve the problem in time for her to successfuly have her transplant at the end of this month. I also ask that you pray for her incredible donor! I praise God almighty for never leaving or forsaking us!"