Trump Proposal Targets Planned Parenthood to Protect Unborn

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump will announce a proposal Friday aimed at protecting life in the Title X Family Planning Grant Program.

The proposal is designed to update regulations to ensure taxpayer funds aren’t used for programs where abortion is part of family planning.

It does not cut funding or family planning services but makes clear that abortion is not considered family planning.

Planned Parenthood won’t be defunded in this measure as long as taxpayer funds aren’t used for abortions.

White House officials say “the proposal would require a bright line of physical as well as financial separation between Title X programs and any program (or facility) where abortion is performed, supported, or referred for as a method of family planning.”

The proposal is based off of the Reagan-era framework that was enacted in 1970 but this statute would not prohibit counseling on abortion and would ensure better transparency by grantees.

The White House says this is part of the Trump Administrations policy to protect the unborn and also make sure taxpayers don’t support the abortion industry.

“Industry giants like Planned Parenthood perform more than 320,000 abortions every year,” said Congresswoman Diane Black. “Abortion is not family planning.”

The Government Accountability Office released a report in March that states more than $1.5 billion in tax dollars were used to fund US abortion providers over a three-year period.