Waffle House Hero Raises More than a Quarter of a Million Dollars for Victims

James Shaw, Jr., the man who stopped a gunman at a Waffle House restaurant in Antioch, TN has raised $227,000 for the victims of the shooting.

Shaw stopped Travis Reinking and disarmed him after he shot and killed four people and wounded three others, including Shaw.

The 29-year-old was dining with a friend at the Nashville restaurant when the gunman opened fire outside with an AR-15 rifle and then stormed the Waffle House, police said. Four people died and four others injured, including Shaw, in the April 22 attack.

A GoFundMePage had been set up by Shaw on behalf of the victims. As of Monday, he said, the campaign had received more than 6,000 donations totaling $227,000.

"To the thousands of people who have expressed their care, prayers and made financial donations, I can only respond by saying 'Thank you,'" Shaw said in his statement. "Your gifts to the people who lost their lives and suffered injuries mean so much for all who were impacted by this terrible tragedy."

Meanwhile, Reinking will undergo an outpatient mental health evaluation. He is facing multiple charges, including four counts of criminal homicide and four counts of attempted criminal homicide.