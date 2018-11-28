Dr. Robert Jeffress: 'The Strong Argument from Science is FOR Instead of AGAINST a Divine Creator'

In an interview on "Fox and Friends" Tuesday, Dr. Robert Jeffress, pastor of the 13,000-member First Baptist Church of Dallas, reacted to the recent widely published report that announced all modern humans descended from a solitary pair who lived 100,000 to 200,000 years ago.

"While the scientists behind this study are not fully embracing the Genesis account of creation, there are some interesting parallels between their research and the Bible," Jeffress said. "For instance, their findings state that all humans today can be traced to a single father and mother who lived about 100,000 years ago and that 90 percent of animals today can be traced back to ancestors who started reproducing 200,000 years ago because of some cataclysmic event like the Big Bang."

Jeffress reminded viewers that believers already know all human beings have a common mother and father named Adam and Eve.

"We know from the Bible that in fact, we do have a common father and mother, Adam and Eve, who are not the result of "tadpole mutations" but rather of Divine Creation. And we know that all life is the result not of a "Big Bang," but of a big God," he noted.

"Don't lose sight of the fact that it takes more faith to believe in the evolutionist's theory of the origin of life than the biblical creation account. Here's why: if you ask the evolutionist how life began, he says, "Well, it started with a single cell that mutated over billions of years." And then if you ask how that single cell came into being, the evolutionist will respond, "By chance." In response to this, Sir Fred Hoyle, the Cambridge astrophysicist said the chance of a single cell as complex as it is coming into being by itself is one in 10 to the 40,000 power—that is a one with 40,000 zeros behind it. Hoyle said that's enough zeros to bury Darwin and his theory of evolution forever. And that's why the Bible says "the fool (literally in Hebrew, "the moron") has said in his heart there is no God." A complex creation demands a Divine Creator," Jeffress explained to the Fox News hosts.

Jeffress also said there are plenty of the Creator's footprints to see all over creation if scientists would just look for them.

"As Christians, we don't depend on science to prove the Bible. Science can't prove the Bible any more than I can prove that I had a banana for breakfast this morning," he said. "But there are Divine footprints all throughout creation. Look at cosmology: why is it that we see something instead of nothing? Look at the complexity of the human being: how is it that inanimate matter organized itself to contemplate itself? The strong argument from science is for instead of against a Divine Creator."

Jeffress is a best-selling author of 25 books, a nationally and internationally syndicated TV and radio host and the senior pastor of First Baptist Dallas. He also served as an evangelical adviser to President Donald J. Trump.