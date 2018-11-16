‘God Is Surely Moving in This Nation’: Christian Musicians Worship Jesus at the White House

Several worship leaders and Christian artists have posted footage of a spontaneous praise session that took place in the White House this week. The “Faith Briefing” meeting was designed to give an update on all the faith-based initiatives that have been introduced by the Trump administration.

In one clip posted by Christian singer Tauren Wells, a group of worship leaders can be seen belting out “What a Beautiful Name” by Hillsong Worship

What a privilege to declare the name of Jesus in worship and in prayer today at the White House. I was challenged, informed, convicted, & inspired at the #faithbriefing w/ many peers in the CCM industry. The church has a great opportunity to rise with grace & truth in this hour. pic.twitter.com/xgZQiqh6XG — Tauren Wells (@taurenwells) November 14, 2018

The lyrics take on particularly poignancy when you think of the historic location in which they are being sung:

“What a beautiful Name it is

What a beautiful Name it is

The Name of Jesus Christ my King

What a beautiful Name it is

Nothing compares to this

What a beautiful Name it is

The Name of Jesus”

Bethel Music’s director of events, Dominic Shahbon, also took to social media to express his delight at the occasion.

“Wow. What a day,” he wrote on Instagram. “Had the honor to go the White House for a #FaithBriefing with key administration officials and faith leaders. Specifically, to hear about faith initiatives that are happening. Great things are taking place whether the media tells us or not! Let’s just say that I’m leaving Washington, D.C. stirred, hopeful, convicted and informed with TRUTH.

Musical artists + amazing acoustics + worship = chills for days! Amazing day in DC! #faithbriefing pic.twitter.com/StlAcYbGWm — SANCTUS REAL (@SanctusReal) November 14, 2018

“God is surely moving in this nation and through His Church,” Shahbon continued. “Let’s be a people that are not letting a day go by without praying for our President and this incredible administration. Thank you @paulamichellewhite for all you do and for helping making this happen. It’s truly powerful to watch and I’m moved beyond words.”

Leaders could also be seen praying together.

The gathering appeared to be organized by Pastor Paula White, a megachurch pastor from Florida and the chair of President Trump’s faith advisory board. White’s husband is former “Journey” keyboard player, Paul Cain, who was also in attendance.

It was certainly cool to see the name of Jesus lifted high in the most famous building in America!