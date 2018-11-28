Nephew of Famed Baker Jack Phillips Became a Christian After Seeing His Uncle Defend the Faith

The nephew of Christian baker Jack Phillips, the man embroiled in the famed and protracted “gay cake” legal battle has reportedly given his life to Jesus following his uncle’s ordeal.

Back in June, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of Phillips, the owner of Masterpiece Cakeshop in Lakewood, Colorado, after he refused to make a wedding cake for a gay couple. Previously, Phillips had been penalized by the Colorado Civil Rights Commission (CCRC) for his decision, but the highest court ruled that the commission violated Phillips’ rights under the First Amendment.

In the aftermath of the landmark ruling, however, it appears that Phillips’ decision to take a stand for what he believes in had a lasting impact on some of his own family members. According to the legal group Alliance Defending Freedom, the baker’s nephew, Sean, watched on in horror as his uncle and extended family were subject to cruel and abusive treatment from those who disagreed with Phillips’ personal beliefs.

However, far from scaring Sean or repelling him from the Lord, it actually compelled him to investigate the Christian faith for himself. One of the most fascinating elements of his Uncle Jack’s response to the slander and vitriol being sent his way was the fact that it didn’t appear to make him angry in return.

According to ADF, Sean “dug into the Bible to understand the comfort that Jack had in Christ and how he could withstand such hardship with grace and peace. And eventually, God drew Sean to Himself.”

Now, Sean is walking faithfully with Jesus.

“He is living for God and not for himself,” ADF noted. “He is a changed man.”

