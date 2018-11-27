Prayers Answered: Joni Eareckson Tada Gives Update Following Surgery to Remove Cancerous Tumor

CBN News has an update on the health of Joni Eareckson Tada, an internationally known advocate for people with disabilities. She had recently received a cancer diagnosis for the second time and had requested prayers on her behalf from believers all around the world.

In the latest update posted on the blog located on the Joni and Friends website, Tada, 69, underwent surgery on Monday afternoon to remove a small cancerous nodule that had developed at the site of the mastectomy she had in 2010.

The website reports:

"We are happy to report that Joni's doctors are pleased with the outcome of the surgery and she is resting comfortably. Joni is incredibly grateful for your prayers and encouragement; she is lifting up prayers of thanksgiving for all of you who have prayed on her behalf.

As further information regarding Joni's health is available, updates will be shared on the Joni and Friends blog and Facebook page. Thank you again for praying!"

On Tuesday, Tada posted the following note to the website blog:

"God bless you for your heartfelt prayers for me as I underwent surgery Monday afternoon to remove a small cancerous tumor on my chest wall. Since it was a clean removal, my oncological surgeon is very optimistic. All went well, it was a small incision, and I am home and resting, feeling very hopeful and content," she wrote. "We now await the pathology report which, in turn, will determine the kind of treatment I'll be receiving, whether radiation, chemotherapy, or some other medication (and since this most likely is a reoccurring cancer, I will have to have treatment)."

"I was absolutely overwhelmed by everyone's prayers – and, oh, were they effective! Ken gave out lots of 'Joni's Story' gospel tracts, reminding everyone who attended us (from the admissions desk to the pre-op nurses) that they were being prayed for. Ken even gave some books to a few of the staff," Tada noted. "I also prayed with my anesthesiologist who seemed very fascinated with my general health, given my quadriplegia. Pray that God will use those gospel seeds to awaken in each medical professional, a true thirst for the Savior."

"Everything went so smoothly, so quickly, that I felt every path was paved on your prayers. And after leaving the hospital? A very late lunch at Brent's Deli :-). And thanks again for your intercessions… your incredible care and concern means more than you realize!" she concluded.

As CBN News has reported, Tada has endured 51 years of quadriplegia, chronic pain and a previous battle against stage 3 breast cancer eight years ago. In 2010, Tada underwent a mastectomy and chemotherapy treatment; after five years, she was declared cancer free.

However, earlier this month, Tada underwent tests that revealed the cancerous tumor.

"I am inspired by the many valiant people with disabilities and their families whom we serve every day at Joni and Friends; they are people who constantly persevere through personal crises," Tada shared with her staff. "They do not doubt God's glorious purposes for their lives, why should I?"

Tada is the founder and CEO of Joni and Friends in Agoura Hills, California. She's also an award-winning artist, speaker, and author of more than 50 books.

Updates and prayer requests regarding Joni's health will be posted to the Joni and Friends blog and Facebook page. Well-wishers are invited to post assurances of their prayers to Joni and her husband, Ken.

For anyone in need of support with a personal cancer battle, please contact [email protected] for resources and encouragement.