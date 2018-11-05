Regent University's Nursing Program Accredited by Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education

Regent University's RN to Bachelor of Science in Nursing program in the School of Nursing, which is part of the Regent College of Healthcare Sciences, received accreditation by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE), the premier accreditation for baccalaureate, graduate and residency programs in nursing.

CCNE is a nationally recognized accreditation agency, acknowledged by the United States Secretary of Education, and serves as the official accreditation arm of the American Association of Colleges of Nursing.

"Regent's RN to Bachelor of Science in Nursing program, School of Nursing, and College of Healthcare Sciences will serve as a leading healthcare workforce development partner in our region and the nation," said Regent's founder, chancellor and CEO, Dr. M.G. "Pat" Robertson. "We are delighted to receive this prestigious accreditation and grateful to our faculty for their excellent program development achievement."

The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects 19 percent employment growth in healthcare by 2024. And 1 million total new nursing jobs in the United States are also anticipated, with a projected 32,000 opening in the Commonwealth of Virginia by 2030.

"The critical roles of nursing and healthcare professionals are growing and expanding. The CCNE accreditation allows Regent University to educate and train practitioner leaders at the highest levels of nursing quality to saturate and lead in medical fields in the United States and the world," said Dr. Moreno-Riaño, executive vice president for academic affairs.

Serving as the nursing program's director and distinguished professor in Regent's College of Healthcare Sciences, Dr. Patricia Kraft leads the School of Nursing and has met with key hospitals and nursing leaders in the region. The 2020 goal of helping nurses attain their B.S.N. is an important initiative across the country and Regent's accreditation in this program is an essential requirement and mark of program excellence.

"At Regent, we immerse our students through teaching and program structure to ensure they have hands-on, practical application and are able to lead well in their patient service," said Kraft. "Our mission to serve aligns with our partners in the healthcare industry and they have welcomed us. We built a strong, accredited program that will serve them with outstanding graduates."

With 40 years of nursing practitioner and nursing education leadership experience, Kraft joined Regent from the College of Coastal Georgia where she served as distinguished dean of nursing and health sciences as well as professor of nursing. Achieving NCLEX-RN pass rates for BSN of 100 percent four times, ASN 98 percent then 100 percent, and RADT 100 percent four times helped establish the college as one of the top-ranked nursing programs in the state of Georgia.

Regent's College of Healthcare Sciences and School of Nursing, at both the undergraduate and graduate levels, offer a number of in-demand programs that are offered online and on-campus.

• Bachelor of Science in Gerontology (Online)

• Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Management (Online)

• Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Management – Nursing Home Administration (On Campus & Online)

• A.S. in Health Sciences (Online)

• Bachelor of Science in Biophysical Sciences (On Campus, College of Arts & Sciences)

• MSN ¬– Master of Science in Nursing (Online)

• MSN – Master of Science in Nursing – Education & Leadership (Online)

• Master of Science in Business Administration – Healthcare Management (Online)

• M.A. in Organizational Leadership – Healthcare Management (Online)

• DSL Healthcare Leadership (Online)