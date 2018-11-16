Simple of Act of Generosity Births Effort to Combat Homelessness in City of Brotherly Love

It's the season of gratitude and one non-profit is giving people in the "city of brotherly love" plenty of reasons to be thankful.



It started out as a simple act of generosity to provide one man with the clothes he needed to land a job.



Now, it's grown into Perfect Fit Apparel, a non-profit organization that provides business casual clothes to the needy in Philadelphia.

Eric and Jannea Wolff run the organization, reaching out to the underserved and homeless.

"It was part of a re-branding humanity project so that people can start to change the way they view, and judge and stigmatize those who are struggling,"Jannea explained.



Eric started the non-profit after he began to notice a recurring pattern with people interviewing to work for him.



"Some of the people coming into the job interview didn't have business professional clothes," he said. "Some people came in shorts. Some people came in like jeans, some people came in like t-shirts."



But that didn't stop Eric from looking beyond their appearance.

Instead, he looks at their heart.

"I never interview them by what they have on, I always interview them for what they can bring to the company," Eric explained.

He says it pays off.

"Some of the people I actually hired became some of the best people in our company," he said.



That selflessness has grown into a heart to serve an entire city.



"Often times, we want to solve the entire problem and fix the person's situation and kind of get in there and change their whole life, but often times it's doing one thing that you are good at," Jannea said.



For the couple, that one thing is simple – hand out clothing.

But the impact is so much greater. They are reaching out to the one, lending a helping hand, building community, and planting a seed.

It's a mission Jannea and Eric are thanking God for.



"We start with just being thankful," Jannea said. "Thanking God for the opportunity that is given us to serve His people, right. We don't take that lightly because we are on a mission and we are working within His will."

Perfect Fit Apparel says they want to continue to be a light in Philadelphia.

