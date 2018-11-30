Displaying 30+ Stories
'THIS is Church': Pastor John Gray Invites Single Moms, Widows and Vets to Take What They Need From Church Offering

11-30-2018
Charlene Aaron

Pastor John Gray of Relentless Church in Greenville, South Carolina, recently took up a special love offering for members of his church who are in need this holiday season.

A video about the collection has been posted on his Facebook page.

"The role of the church is also to meet the needs of people in the house," Gray said the now viral video.

He then looks around the audience and asked, "Are there any single mothers in here? Any widows, any widows. Single mothers, single fathers. Are there any veterans that don't have what they need to make ends meet?" 

Gray then urged people in the audience with financial needs to come forward.

"Come to the altar," he said. "There's some money in these baskets. You get what you need for you and the kids to eat and get some gas."  

"We can't do everything," he said in the Facebook post. "But we can do something. I love my church. THIS is church. Book of Acts style."

 

