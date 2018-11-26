Young Missionary Dies in Car Crash, Leaves Behind Powerful Letters About God's Goodness in the Face of Death

Family members say Kelly Anne Broderick, a young woman killed by a wrong-way driver Saturday morning in Colorado had a "supremely strong faith."

Broderick, 27, was driving with her friend to an airport near Denver's Santa Fe Drive and Dartmouth Avenue when a vehicle driving in the wrong direction crashed into hers. Police say she died at the scene. Broderick's mother told 9NEWS her friend, who was driving the car, was injured but has since been released from the hospital.

Broderick was known for loving Jesus and loving others. In 2016, she completed The World Race, an 11-month mission trip that took her to 11 different countries around the world. She and her team brought the gospel to Montenegro, Albania, Macedonia, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Japan, Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, Cambodia, and Vietnam.

The young missionary wrote a blog detailing what God taught her in those 11 months about dreams, identity, and even death.

"I realized my path is already known by my Creator but very unknown to me. So much of my identity has been caught up in how my future career will define me. I have often thought of how I need to bulldoze my way to get there and be successful, that I pass over the risky 'road less traveled' ways to get there and miss out on the joy of the journey," she wrote.

"It might sound crazy, insane even, to live out of a backpack for a year, have a sleeping bag as a bed, and go on what is sure to be the hardest mental, physical, and spiritual trip of my life, but I have no fear. For almost a year I will be a missionary, I will get to serve and love people well and make an impact in the nations as my job. Talk about a dream," Broderick continued.

During her time abroad, she opened up about her struggles with comparison and how important it is for people to know that their identities have eternal significance.

"Jesus did not come and die for us so we would walk with our heads low comparing ourselves to others and constantly tearing ourselves down. He came so I could claim my place in His eternal kingdom and title as His daughter. Not so I would have to earn it, but so I would be freely given it," she wrote.

The 11-month journey had many moments of laughter and celebration, but Broderick also felt the sting of loss when she learned her uncle passed away and she could not attend the funeral. In her blog, she said prayer was the only remedy for her grief.

"I'll pray because our earthly bodies are fragile and can betray us when we least expect it. I'll pray because I am thankful I have such a loving and devoted family to call mine, and right now they are hurting. I'll pray because God knows the reason why when none of this makes sense. l pray because it is literally all I can do," she wrote.

Those who knew Broderick during her time at world race are grieving her loss.

"She was one of the most incredible people I've ever met. Was exceedingly intentional with everyone in her life and loved well beyond measure," one friend wrote on the World Race Alumni Facebook page.

"She was one of the most fantastic humans. There aren't words," another wrote.

Denver police say the driver who allegedly took Broderick's life was arrested for suspicion of DUI and vehicular homicide.

Authorities are investigating the matter.