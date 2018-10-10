140 MPH Monster: Hurricane Michael Now Set to Smash Florida as Extremely Dangerous Category 4

Hurricane Michael strengthened into an extremely dangerous Category 4 storm overnight, set to crash into the Florida Panhandle sometime Wednesday afternoon.

Forecasters are predicting one of the worst storms in the region's history, and states of emergency have been declared in Florida, Alabama, and Georgia.

"I guess it's the worst-case scenario," said meteorologist Ryan Maue of weathermodels.com.

"Do not underestimate the power of this storm. This will be devastating," Florida Gov. Rick Scott said.

The storm is threatening more than 12 feet of storm surge and sustained winds of 140 miles per hour.

Roughly 375,000 people up and down the Gulf Coast have been urged or ordered to evacuate ahead of life-threatening storm surge, hurricane force winds, and heavy rainfall.

"Remember we can rebuild your house, we cannot rebuild your life. Think about your kids, your grandkids, all your family members, take care of them, take this seriously and keep your family safe," Gov. Scott said.

Some are heeding the warning and heading to shelters.

"Understanding that this storm may be a little more intense than the others so I think it's a good idea if people are concerned that they have an option, come here or some of the other shelters," said Florida resident Gloria Ford.

Others plan to ride out the storm.

Panama City Beach resident Don Walton said, "We're hunkered down, where we need to be. We're well prepared. We understand the severity, and we'd be good to go."

While Michael will weaken as it moves across the southeastern United States, its heavy rains and flooding effects will spread far and wide. It's expected to dump lots of rain on the Carolinas, still struggling to recover from Hurricane Florence.

Tropical storm watches are in effect in coastal areas of Mississippi, Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina.



President Trump has declared a state of emergency in Florida, authorizing FEMA to coordinate relief efforts and provide federal money and help.