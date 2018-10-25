'A New Jesus Movement' : 90,000 Young People Gather to Hear the Gospel, Encounter Jesus

Thousands of people flooded the Texas Motor Speedway to encounter Jesus this week at an event called "Together 2018."

"Together" was created by PULSE, a Minneapolis-based ministry dedicated to awakening the culture to the reality of Jesus and setting hearts on fire for the gospel.

PULSE partnered with more than 1,000 churches nationwide to make the event happen. It featured major musical artists including Jesus Culture, Bethel Music, Lecrae, Hillsong, and Jonathan Taylor. Meanwhile, speakers including Robert Morris, Francis Chan, Todd White, Ravi Zacharias and many others came to bring the gospel.

Some 90,000 people filled the race track while 13,000 people from 89 different countries watched via live stream, Charisma News reports.

PULSE founder Nick Hall calls the event "a new Jesus movement."

"Similar to today, 1970s America experienced a culturally tense time. Young Christians responded with Explo '72, a Jesus Movement gathering in Dallas to equip, pray, and worship. 46 years later, tens of thousands of Christians gathered at the Texas Motor Speedway for Together 2018. A generation was trained to move closer to one another as we move closer to Jesus and the world He loves," the organization says in a statement on its website.

Preacher Todd White believes "Together 2018" will have a lasting impact on the future generation.

"A GENERATION IS RISING UP! I'm so encouraged by what is happening at Together 2018 in Dallas this weekend!" White wrote in an instagram post during the event. "We must live as an example of a life that is a flame for Jesus! Igniting fires no matter where we go! Setting the captives free! We are Revival!!!!!!"

Christian author and apologist Ravi Zacharias called it a "joy" to speak before thousands of young people passionate about Jesus.

"It was really encouraging to see how engaged the audience was during the message, particularly the young who had come from far and wide," he wrote in an Instagram post.

"Young people today want to think and they want to know with certainty why it is that the gospel is true and why it is relevant. That's what I tried to focus on in my message, ultimately pointing them to the cross of Jesus Christ which is truly the intersection of history and the crossroads of life itself," Zacharias concluded.

PULSE is elated by the event's success.

"This was a national gathering of believers with a commissioning to bring back the gospel to their cities and homes. Together 2018 wasn't the end of an amazing campaign - it was just the beginning," the organization said on its facebook page.