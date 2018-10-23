Amid Lottery Mania, Franklin Graham Reminds Folks About One Sure Thing

Evangelist Franklin Graham recently posted about the lottery mania to his Facebook page and told his followers that even though their odds of winning $2.2 billion might be very small -- he reminded them of a sure thing they can count on – Jesus Christ.

"The media is calling it Lottery Mania! Mega Millions and Powerball are at record jackpot levels in the U.S.—crossing two billion dollars. But the odds of winning are minuscule. I want to tell you about something that's a SURE THING," Graham wrote.

"Every person is going to die and face eternity—money and material things won't matter at all. The most important question will be: What did you do with Jesus Christ? The answer to that determines where you will spend eternity. You can know for sure today that you will spend eternity in Heaven if you put your faith in Jesus Christ," he noted.

"If you believe that God sent His Son to earth where He was born, lived a sinless life, took our sins upon Himself and carried them to the Cross, where He was crucified, died, buried, and raised to life on the third day. Turn to Him today in repentance and faith and accept this gift that lasts for eternity," the evangelist continued.

"The Bible says, "For the wages of sin is death, but the free gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord" (Romans 6:23). That gift is better than any jackpot you could ever imagine!" he concluded.

Graham also attached a story to his post from the local CBS television station in New York City where the reporter asked: Would winning a billion dollars really make you a celebrity? Perhaps in the eyes of the world.

In Mark 8:36 of the New Testament, Jesus asks another question: "For what shall it profit a man, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul?"