Colorado Strikes at Christian Baker Jack Phillips Again…and He Strikes Back

US SUPREME COURT— Masterpiece Cakeshop baker Jack Phillips is now both on offense and defense as Colorado comes after him again. This time it's for him refusing to bake a cake to mark a transgender changing from male to female. Meanwhile, he's suing the state.



The state agency acting against Phillips lost at the US Supreme Court this past June in the Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission case, with justices specifically blasting the commissioners for hostility towards Phillips' religious beliefs. Those commissioners nearly killed Phillips' business when they ruled he'd discriminated by refusing to make a cake to celebrate a homosexual couple's same-sex marriage. The commission is going after the Christian baker a second time, now for his refusal to bake a transgender celebration cake.



Phillips' friend Jeff Hunt, a policy analyst at Colorado Christian University, told CBN News, "At this point, they're just targeting Christians. This is outright Christian persecution."



This time around, though, constitutional attorney Jenna Ellis believes the commission will be more subtle.



Ellis stated, "The Masterpiece decision was very particular to the commission, to say 'you cannot be overtly hostile.' So now what they're doing is they're just going to say, 'Well, we won't be as obvious about our hostility, but we still want to go after Jack."



Meanwhile, Phillips and his lawyers are going on offense by suing the Colorado bureaucrats.



Hunt said of them, "They're actually striking back and saying 'this is just outright persecution. You're not interested in stopping discrimination. You're interested in hunting Christians down.'"



Ellis believes the suit is a smart idea. She said, "If Christians are always only on the defensive, then we're going to continue to lose ground. We have to be also making sure that we're standing up and we're standing forward."



Ellis and Hunt warn people of faith should be deeply concerned about their religious freedom given some of today's leaders and officials.



"Even after the Colorado Civil Rights Commission heard from the US Supreme Court in a 7-2 decision, including Obama appointees, telling them to stop targeting people of faith, the government essentially ignored it," Hunt said.



Ellis explained, "This is about whether or not the government can compel you or me to say something and to embrace and celebrate messages that go against our sincerely-held religious beliefs."



Hunt said of his friend, "Jack Phillips is very much a canary in the coal mine with regard to the very important legal issues we're going to be facing."



So why care about this one baker and his little Masterpiece Cakeshop in the Denver suburb of Lakewood? Because if you hold certain beliefs and you're a Christian, you could be the next target.

