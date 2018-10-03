Jerry Falwell Jr. Blessed to Be Alive, Could Have Had Major Stroke - Rare Surgery Repairs Hole in His Heart

Liberty University President Jerry Falwell, Jr. revealed Wednesday that he recently underwent a rare and new procedure called NobleStitch to repair a hole in his heart. He tells CBN News he's blessed to be alive.

"The doctor who performed the surgery told me that I was very fortunate I had not had a major stroke," Falwell says. "He is the only doctor in the United States who does this procedure and people fly from all over the world to get this rare procedure done."

Dr. James Thompson, the board-certified medical director of Child Cardiology Associates is the only person in the US who has done the procedure. So far, he's done less than 150 of them. Falwell made the surprise announcement with the doctor at his side at Liberty University's College of Osteopathic Medicine. The event was broadcast at Liberty's Convocation, attended by thousands of students.

JUST IN: @JerryFalwellJr reveals to @thebrodyfile that he underwent rare groundbreaking surgery last month to repair a large life-threatening hole in the heart. My story on the help he received from Ben Carson and his late night phone call to President Trump coming soon.@CBNNews pic.twitter.com/4vY6eIqkt7 — David Brody (@TheBrodyFile) October 3, 2018

The NobleStitch procedure was just recently approved by the FDA and essentially allows doctors to stitch up holes in a patient's heart. Currently, the other ways to repair holes in the heart require either open-heart surgery or inserting a large metal umbrella structure in the heart.

"Dr. Ben Carson told me about this revolutionary new procedure when he spoke at Liberty University's medical school graduation back in May," Falwell tells CBN News. "They go in through your groin area and close holes in hearts. The procedure is far superior to the old method because they don't leave any device or plug in the heart."

Dr. Thompson says the problem with metal devices is that blood clots can still form (though rare) because the metal devices can erode or can react to the nickel element inside of them. In NobleStitch, there is no device in the heart so clots can't form and infections can't develop. Put simply, this is a surgical procedure without doing surgery. The stitching mechanism is inserted through the groin area and takes roughly 30 minutes.



Jerry Falwell, Jr. has suffered from migraines off and on again for most of his life. In 2016, he revealed that he had two small strokes. His legendary father died of cardiac arrhythmia so Falwell Jr. was clearly at risk.

Everyone is actually born with a hole in their heart. Most openings close on their own a few months after birth. But for roughly one in four people, it never heals completely. Dr. Thompson says it's a potentially serious condition especially for those who have had strokes with no clear cause and may have traditional risk factors too.



Falwell is close with President Trump and in early September, the night before the procedure, he placed a late-night call to the Commander in Chief. "I called President Trump late at night before the surgery. He was amazed at what he heard and talked about how great Ben Carson was when it came to the cutting edge in medicine."



