'Jesus Pride!' Incredible Alabama Tides QB Tua Tagovailoa Praised for Bold Faith On and Off Field

Alabama's Crimson Tide Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is known for being a great football player.

His stats this year are simply amazing and are the buzz in college football and beyond. He's completed 70.4 percent of his passes for 2,066 yards, and he has 25 touchdowns with no interceptions this season. Pretty impressive stuff.

Saturday's 58-21 win over Tennessee was just one more highlight in the 20-year-old's impressive career.

Nobody can throw a better ball than Tua Tagovailoa pic.twitter.com/NTLBkhRZA3 — Alabama DieHards (@AlabamaDieHards) October 20, 2018

But equally impressive is how just open Tagovailoa is about his Christian faith. He says everything in life is centered around God, even football.

"First and foremost, it was their belief in God," he said in an interview about his decision to play for Alabama. "Their belief in God was one of the biggest things that kind of struck me, and that kind of lines up with everything in my life."

He often shares about his faith on social media.

Number 13's Twitter bio says "1 Corinthians 2:9 "HIM13EFORE ME."

And on Instagram he recently posted a picture of himself with black crosses on his face with the caption, "In Jesus name. Amen."

The image caught the attention of Rev. Franklin Graham, who praised Tagovailoa on Facebook.

"Congratulations to Tua Tagovailoa, Jalen Hurts, Coach Nick Saban and all the Alabama Football Crimson Tide on their big win today," he said. "Even though Tennessee Football played hard, it wasn't their day. Tua is such a talented athlete and is a Christian. I appreciate the fact that he isn't at all shy about his faith. Today the eye black on each side of his face was in the shape of a cross to communicate a message about who he lives for and what Christ did for him. In a day and time when some try to make public displays of faith controversial, this is refreshing. Way to go Tua!"

Earlier this year after leading the Tide to a national college football championship, Tagovailoa posted an image of him pointing to heaven with a reference to the scripture Joshua 1:6, which says, "Be strong and courageous, because you will lead these people to inherit the land I swore to their ancestors to give them."

Meanwhile, many joined Graham in praising the young quarterback for his faith both on and off the field.

"Proud of your stand for Jesus," wrote Becky Stanley.

Jim McGuire said, "From Kentucky and a UK fan. Best QB in college football. Laser arm and accurate. Thank God he's a Christian."

"Jesus pride!!! Go Tua...and all others who stand for Christ," wrote another.