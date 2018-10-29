JUST IN: Midterm Election Call to Prayer Set for Thursday, Ben Carson to Participate

The Brody File has learned that there will be a special Midterm Elections "Call to Prayer" this Thursday evening that will include Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson, Pastors Paula White and Robert Jeffress, Tony Perkins, Ralph Reed and other, "special guests." No word yet as to whether anyone from the White House will be participating.

The call, which is being billed as, "non-partisan," is spearheaded by Mike Mears, director of Strategic Partnerships at the Republican National Committee. Hundreds of pastors from all over the country will be on the line with a focus on praying for the nation and its leaders. In an email sent out to pastors about the call, two scripture verses were included:

"First of all, then, I urge that petitions, prayers, intercessions, and thanksgivings be made for everyone, for Kings and all those who are in authority, so that we may lead a tranquil and quiet life in all Godliness and dignity." 1 Timothy 2:1-2

"If my people who are called by my name humble themselves, and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and heal their land." 2 Chronicles 7:14

We should point out that Evangelical Christians typically make up 26% of the electorate during the midterms. The conventional wisdom is that Evangelicals will not only need to match that number in 2018 but exceed it for the GOP and the White House to do well on Election Night.