NC Governor Visits Operation Blessing's HQ to Thank Staff and Volunteers for Their Service

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper visited with Operation Blessing International staff and volunteers Friday at the OB base of operations in Lumberton, NC.

The governor also met with FEMA and local Small Business Administration officials about Robeson County's continuing recovery efforts from the damage caused by Hurricane Florence.

Gov. Cooper made it a point to stop by the East Lumberton Baptist Church to thank the staff and volunteers from Operation Blessing.

According to WMBF-TV, Cooper finished his tour of the area by helping another church group gut a house damaged by the storm.

"We've had a lot of volunteers here. We've worked hard to feed people and a lot of people here now and working on temporary housing for people and we know that this is an issue throughout the state when you have so many people hit by this storm," Cooper told the television station.

"It was so great. Our volunteers were so excited to have him visit and we were really blessed by him. He stopped by to see what we were doing here," said Hannah Slusher, national volunteer coordinator for Operation Blessing told WBTW-TV.

So far, with the help of volunteers, Operation Blessing has served more than 44,000 meals in the Lumberton area alone.

