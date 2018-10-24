Two Fla. Girls Planned to Kill Their Classmates as Part of Satan Worship

Two young girls in Bartow, Florida stand accused in a plot to kill their Bartow Middle School classmates in what police say was an attempted act of Satan worship.

Fox 13 reports the pair, aged 11 and 12-years-old, brought scissors, knives and even a pizza cutter to stab, kill and dismember unsuspecting students in a school bathroom.

"They wanted to kill at least 15 people and were waiting in the bathroom for opportunity to find smaller kids they could overpower to be their victims," Bartow Police Chief Joe Hall told a press conference Wednesday.

Investigators say the girls planned to drink their victims' blood from a goblet as a part of devil worship. They told investigators they came up with the plan over the weekend.

"As I sat there last night and watched these interviews, I do not believe this was a joke," Hall said.

School administrators were looking for the girls inside the school after one had been reported as missing from her class.

The school's assistant principal found the girls in the bathroom before they could carry out the alleged attack.

Local authorities searched the girls' homes after they were arrested. The investigators found a map of the school with the words "Go to kill in bathroom," written on the paper, according to Fox 13.

Police also said they also found messages on the girls' cell phones about the planned attacks.

One of the messages said, "We will leave body parts at the entrance and then we will kill ourselves," according to police.

"It is very disturbing to me, not only as an educator but also as a superintendent and as a parent, but I want parents to know we're going to do everything to keep their kids safe," said Superintendent Jacqueline Byrd.

The girls face several charges including conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.