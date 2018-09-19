4,000% Explosion in Kids Identifying as Transgender, Docs Perform Double Mastectomies on Healthy Teen Girls

The number of people identifying as transgender is on the rise in the United States of America and the United Kingdom, including many children and teens.

This year the American Academy of Pediatrics published findings that more teenagers are beginning to use "non-traditional gender terms" to self-identify.

Transgender activists insist people who identify as the opposite gender actually are that gender and should undergo the transition process that requires hormone therapy and sex-reassignment surgery.

Doctors have been accepting cases of underage girls who identify as males and are performing double mastectomies on them to avoid the trauma of developing breasts, reports The Federalist.

Citing a study in the Journal of the American Medical Association, the conservative magazine said, "Some physicians in the United States are performing double mastectomies on healthy 13-year-old girls. The justification is gender dysphoria ("transgenderism")—the girls now identify as boys and therefore want to look like boys."

The study found, "Using a novel measure of chest dysphoria, this cohort study at a large, urban, hospital-affiliated ambulatory clinic specializing in transgender youth care collected survey data about testosterone use and chest distress among transmasculine youth and young adults. Additional information about regret and adverse effects was collected from those who had undergone surgery. Eligible youth were 13 to 25 years old, had been assigned female at birth, and had an identified gender as something other than female. Recruitment occurred during clinical visits and via telephone between June 2016 and December 2016."

Gender dysphoria is also a growing problem in the United Kingdom.

In the UK young people referred for "gender treatment" has increased from 97 in 2009 to 2,510 in 2017-2018, an over 4,000 percent increase in 10 years.

"Some educationalists have previously warned that the promotion of transgender issues in schools has 'sown confusion' in children's minds and that encouraging children to question gender has 'become an industry,'" the Telegraph reported.

"Dr. Joanna Williams, author of the book Women vs Feminism, has said that schools are 'encouraging even the youngest children to question whether they are really a boy or a girl,'" the Telegraph added.

The issue is so big that UK officials have launched an investigation into the increase in children seeking to transition to the opposite sex.

Here in the US, there is also a growing push to inject children with drugs to stall the onset of puberty.

"Reasonable people would be mystified, if not repelled, by the statements and actions of a leading researcher into transgender treatment," The Federalist reported. "In a study funded by a $5.7 million grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH), researchers including Dr. Johanna Olson of Children's Hospital Los Angeles are supposedly evaluating use of puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones on dysphoric children."

In England, 800 dysphoric children were injected with puberty blocking drugs last year, including some as young as 10 years old.

Officials will look into the role of social media in encouraging children to consider changing their sex.