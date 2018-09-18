'All Glory Goes to God': This Chick-fil-A Opened on Sunday to Give Away Meals After Hurricane Florence

Chick-fil-A has done it again.

The Christian-based quick-service restaurant chain, known for their excellent customer service, opened their doors to emergency responders in North Carolina – and get this: on a Sunday.

According to a social media post, the Chick-fil-A location in Triangle Town Center in Raleigh opened Sunday to feed emergency personnel helping with recovery efforts for Hurricane Florence.

The restaurant gave away 500 sandwiches and 1200 nugget orders to rescue teams from five different states.

The latest act of kindness was posted on social media with one woman thanking the owners, and it's quickly making the rounds as many are praising the restaurant chain for living up to its reputation.

The post reads, "You two are so humble and never seek recognition but the Bible states we should give honor where honor is due. The devil tried to stop you all one way but God made a way anyway. Your service today was a blessing for various rescue teams from 5 different states."

"Thank you all again for being selfless and having a servants heart. You all are blessed because you are a blessing to so many! Love you both for life and may God continue to provide all you need and desire! All Glory Goes To God!! Thank you for your obedience to the call!"

The restaurant, in turn, also posted to Facebook thanking their employees for showing up to work on a day they normally have off.

They wrote, "Grateful for an AWESOME team that not only have hearts for serving our guests every day but have hearts for serving the community as well!"

The company also sent a statement to Fox News saying, "While Chick-fil-A restaurants are always closed for business on Sunday, some local restaurant teams volunteer to serve their communities in times of crisis."