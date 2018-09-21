Anne Graham Lotz Giving Praise for Very Successful Breast Cancer Surgery: 'God Has Poured out His Blessing'

Evangelist Anne Graham Lotz is praising God and thanking everyone for their prayers following a successful surgery to remove breast cancer.

Graham Lotz revealed earlier this month that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer and would be undergoing surgery on Sept. 18th.

Now she's shared the news of the procedure's success on Facebook writing, "All went well. Cancer seemed contained with none apparently in the lymph nodes. Praise God! I stayed overnight and returned home this morning. Thank you for your prayers. God has poured out His blessing. I'm at peace with joy and expectancy that this is a journey He wants me on. I love following the Shepherd!!"

Graham Lotz also extended her thanks to University of North Carolina Women's Basketball Coach Sylvia Hatchell, saying she was "instrumental" in getting her into the UNC cancer center.

She wrote that Hatchell's prayers, along with the prayers of others, "were a huge source of comfort" as she prepared for the surgery.

Graham Lotz has remained faithful, trusting in God and proclaiming her belief in the healing power of Jesus' blood.

"Each day since the diagnosis God has given me promises and encouragement from His Word. God has been…and is…my refuge and strength, an ever-present help in this trouble. Therefore, I will not fear… BUT He also has made it very clear that my healing will be in answer to not just my prayer, but the prayers of others for me," she wrote on her website following the diagnosis.