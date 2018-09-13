'In God's Mighty Name, We Ask for Mercy': These Prayer Warriors Are Rallying Against Florence

CBN News interviewed Dr. Joel Palser, CBN's chaplain, about the power of prayer. Watch above.

A lot of prayers are being prayed against Hurricane Florence and for the people in its path – that they would be protected by God and take the appropriate safety precautions.

Intercessors for America, a Christian non-profit ministry founded in 1973, which encourages "effective prayer and fasting for the Church, our nation, and their leaders," issued a call to prayer on Facebook Monday:

"Pray for those in the path of Hurricane Florence on the East Coast. In addition to the impact of the hurricane, inland flooding is a serious concern, as most areas in the path have had a week of rain saturating the ground. Pray for the storm to weaken or roll out to sea. In God's mighty name, we ask for mercy!"

And today, the group posted:

"Keep praying! Florence down to a CAT 2 storm! Amazing — for a while they thought it could become a CAT 5. Praise God!"

The pastor of First Baptist Church of Dallas, Dr. Robert Jeffress, is also calling on people to pray.

"I call on Christians everywhere to join me in praying for those facing this deadly storm, both for the residents and for the first responders whose job is to run toward danger," he said in a statement on the church's website.

"Pray for their protection from wind, storm surges, floods and their effects," he continued. "Pray for their safety as they evacuate and for their strength when they return."

"Pray that God will replace their anxiety with the peace that passes all understanding," Jeffress said. "And pray that they will feel the Father's nearness to them, for 'the Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit' (Psalm 34:18)."

Meanwhile, more than 200 crisis-trained chaplains with the Billy Graham Rapid Response Team are on standby.

"This hurricane could be the worst natural disaster the Carolinas has ever seen," said Jack Munday, international director of the RRT. "We are praying for the best, yet preparing for the worst."

Wilmington, North Carolina, resident Kristen Yarborough ponders the biblical account of Jesus Christ calming the wind and waves, as she and her family evacuate:

"And they went and woke him, saying, 'Save us, Lord; we are perishing.' And he said to them, 'Why are you afraid, O you of little faith?' Then he rose and rebuked the winds and the sea, and there was a great calm. And the men marveled, saying, 'What sort of man is this, that even winds and sea obey him?' (Matthew 8:25-27)"

"With trusting hearts, holding back tears, we turn our beloved home and town over to our God who is mightier than any storm," Yarborough wrote on Facebook, according to the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association.

Living in Virginia Beach on the East Coast, this reporter has also issued calls to prayer related to Hurricane Florence:

"Please #pray for us — all the people on the #EastCoast in the potential path of #HurricaneFlorence! And pray against this possibly #catastrophic #storm and other #hurricanes and #tropical storm systems! Thank you!"

And later in the week:

"#UPDATE: The latest report from the @NHC_Atlantic shows #Hurricane #Florence has weakened to a Category 2 storm with maximum sustained #winds near 110 mph. Keep #praying against the hurricane and that people would take the appropriate #safety #precautions!"

#UPDATE: The latest report from the @NHC_Atlantic shows #Hurricane #Florence has weakened to a Category 2 storm with maximum sustained #winds near 110 mph. Keep #praying against the hurricane and that people would take the appropriate #safety #precautions! https://t.co/CzBUCHUKOZ — Mark Martin (@MarkMartinCBN) September 13, 2018

Intercessors for America offers a free prayer guide for times of crisis. Click here to learn more.

CBN launched a "Let's Pray for America" campaign to take your prayer requests. Click here for more information.