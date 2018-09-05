'In Jesus' Name We Pray:' Chick-fil-A Staff Rally with Viral Prayer for Co-Worker with Cancer

Chick-fil-A employees are constantly making headlines for amazing acts of service, usually for their dedication to the company and their customers.

Now some employees at a Belmont, NC Chick-fil-A are showing how much they love and appreciate one of their co-workers by rallying around her with prayer.

Video of the prayer recently went viral with nearly 100,000 views. In it, team members from the restaurant chain can be seen bowing their heads in prayer for a woman named Ms. Trish.

Customers inside the restaurant were welcome to join in the prayer.

"We have one of our team members that is starting surgery right now for breast cancer, and we'd like to say a short prayer for her," a manager can be heard saying in the video.

He prayed, "Dear Lord, please just protect Ms. Trish as she begins her surgery today. Please give the surgeons a steady hand as they perform the needed surgery on her. Please keep everybody in the surgery room – let them be at their best today and have sharp minds and clear heads as they work on her. We need her back here."

He continued, "She is our light. She is the pillar in the community for us and everybody here loves her so much and please, please protect her and get her back here to brighten our days, all of our days, as soon as you can. In Jesus' name, we pray."

The staff and customers concluded the prayer by saying, "Amen."

An employee named Susan Lackey-Norris posted the video of the prayer on Facebook. She said Ms. Trish often takes time to pray for customers at the restaurant.

"There's many reasons why I love my job, but this one certainly means so much to me," reads the post. "If you have ever been to Chick-fil-A in Belmont during lunch hours then you have met Ms. Trish. Ms Trish recently found out that she has breast cancer and had surgery this morning at approximately 11:52. There have been numerous times that she has stopped what she was doing and prayed with our customers. So at 11:52, we stopped what we were doing and prayed for Ms Trish."

"We love you Patricia Waters Russell and will continue to keep you in our prayers," Lackey-Norris said.