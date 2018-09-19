'May God Be with Them': Trump Visits North Carolina to See Florence Destruction

President Trump is visiting North Carolina and South Carolina today to get a firsthand look at the damage of Hurricane Florence.

Wednesday morning he met with first responders in North Carolina before visiting a church in New Bern that's serving as an aid distribution center for victims.

Rivers are continuing to rise as massive rainful across the state makes its way downstream, and major roads like Interstate 40 have turned into rivers, not to mention entire towns.

Hurricane Florence dumped more than eight trillion gallons of water, and all the record flooding has triggered thousands of water rescues with Coast Guard crews working around the clock airlifting families to safety.

President Trump issued a video statement in advance, thanking the brave first responders and telling hurricane victims, "May God be with them and their families."

Meanwhile, in Wilmington, residents are cautioned to stay in shelters as utility workers try to restore power to more than 300,000 homes.

More than 10,000 people are still in disaster shelters and many could find themselves essentially homeless after the floodwaters recede.

North Carolina's Gov. Roy Cooper is telling thousands of evacuees not to return home just yet. Wilmington is still mostly marooned, surrounded by floodwaters which could rise again, and people there are waiting for hours for necessities like food.

"I know for many people this feels like a nightmare that just won't end," Cooper said.

And forecasters say some rivers in the northeastern area of South Carolina might not reach their highest levels until later this week or next week.

That news comes as authorities from Horry County Sheriff's Department in South Carolina say two detainees drowned when a van was swept away in rising flood waters.

The death toll has reached at least 37 across three states. The majority of those deaths, 27, have occurred in North Carolina.

The storm has also taken a heavy toll on North Carolina's agricultural industry, killing 3.4M chickens and 5,500 hogs in flooding that overwhelmed dozens of farm buildings.