Most Millennials Believe the Bible Is 'Just a Book' – What This Group Is Doing About It

It appears today's younger generation is more disengaged than ever from the Christian faith.

A recent Barna Group study reveals that only 14 percent of Millennials believe the Bible is the literal Word of God.

The 2017 study also found that one in three Millennials view the Bible as "just another book."

And according to researchers, both Millennials and Generation Z are more hostile to the holy book than previous generations.

To combat this phenomenon, Wycliffe Bible Translators, the largest Scripture-translation organization in the world, has announced the third annual launch of its #WhyBible campaign.

The initiative is designed to meet young people where they are in this new digital age and hopefully inspire discussion of the Bible's lasting importance.

"Scripture has much to say about all aspects of our lives, from work to family to community and beyond. Yet a growing body of research shows a surprising apathy toward the Bible," observed Bob Creson, president and CEO of Wycliffe USA.

"Our #WhyBible campaign will create a space where believers and non-believers can discuss the truth and significance of the Word of God and why it still holds tremendous relevance to our lives," he explained.

As part of the campaign, Wycliffe will relay tales of how communities around the globe have come to faith in Jesus and the central role the Bible plays in their lives.

"Communities and people groups around the world have embraced the Bible once they read it in their native languages for the first time," Creson said. "We want to spread their stories as examples of the miraculous effects of the Bible and the importance of the Bible for all generations, in all countries."

This year, on International Translation Day, $5 will be donated to a Bible translation project each time the #WhyBible hashtag is used. The campaign is scheduled to run through the month of September.

For more information, visit Wycliffe's website.