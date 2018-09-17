Operation Blessing Rushes Urgently Needed Aid into Florence Disaster Zone

NEW BERN, NC – Operation Blessing is bringing immediate relief to those in need in the wake of Hurricane Florence, providing water, food, hygiene kits and flood buckets.

Even as floodwaters recede, more flooding may be on the way in some areas. But Operation Blessing is already on the scene, helping hundreds of families in the wake of Florence.

Here in New Bern, dozens of volunteers have been handing out an entire truckload of emergency supplies, meeting people's immediate needs so they can start the cleanup process.

Meanwhile, a second team from Operation Blessing is scouting locations south of Raleigh to find out where the aid group can do the most good.

Deployment Manager Tom Wiley said, "Operation Blessing is here in Lumberton, North Carolina, to reach the residents that have not gotten help from anyone else. Behind me, you see Chippewa Street, which has become completely flooded. We're really close to the river. Along with these streets, a lot of homes have been flooded. We are meeting with local church leaders to see how Operation Blessing can bring some relief to these homeowners."

For the time being, most people are staying in shelters. They need the basics, and they're happy to get them.

"I appreciate you all, CBN. You all are the best. Thank you," one resident said.

Diedre's house was one of the few in her neighborhood that didn't get flooded, so she was among the first to volunteer with Operation Blessing.

"Operation Blessing has been just that, a blessing. To see you guys come in, and to see the trucks roll up, and to just see the smiles on everybody's faces knowing that help is here – it's been amazing," Diedre said.

With the help of volunteers and Operation Blessing donors, the ministry will continue to reach out to families in their time of need as the remnants of Florence rage ahead.