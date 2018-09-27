Displaying 30+ Stories
Associated Press

Senate Panel Still Plans to Vote on Kavanaugh Friday

WASHINGTON (AP) - Republican senators say the Judiciary Committee plans to vote Friday morning on Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court.
  
Sen. John Cornyn of Texas, the second ranking-Republican, had said Thursday that the GOP conference would meet and "see where we are." They later announced that they still intended to vote Friday on Kavanaugh.
  
Kavanaugh and a woman accusing him of sexual assault, California psychologist Christine Blasey (BLAH'-zee) Ford, spent hours testifying Thursday before the Senate Judiciary Committee.
  
Ford told senators that one night in the summer of 1982, a drunken Kavanaugh forced her down on a bed, groped her and tried to take off her clothes. Kavanaugh, testifying second, forcefully denied the accusation and said he's never sexually assaulted anyone.
  

