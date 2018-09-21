'The Lord Had Other Plans': Lifeway Christian Employees Say God Shielded Them from Shooting

Employees at the Lifeway Christian Resource building in Nashville say God divinely intervened to protect them when a bullet shattered a fifth-floor window Thursday.

"I've had 3 separate convos where people (including myself) had planned to be in the area/direction where the shots came from," Bekah Stoneking wrote on Twitter. "The Lord had other plans."

Metro police confirmed that a caller heard a loud pop right before the bullet hit the window.

They found a bullet near a filing cabinet in the office.

No one was hurt.

"It also seems He used a well-placed filing cabinet for people near the shattered window," Stoneking added. "We are all okay."

Police have not released possible suspects or motives. It is not clear whether the building was specifically targeted.

President and CEO of Lifeway, Thom Rainer, also tweeted about the incident and thanked people for their prayers.

"I wish I could respond to everyone texting and emailing me, but I have no other information at this time," he tweeted. "Thank you for your prayers."