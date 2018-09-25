Thousands of Christians Vow to Pray Around the Clock for Revival in America

Tens of thousands of Christians are set to gather for a time of endless prayer and praise across America.



It's all a part of an event called, "Tent America 2018," hosted by Awaken the Dawn.

The three day round-the-clock prayer meeting coincides with the Feast of Tabernacles and runs from September 27 - 29. It will include tent city gatherings of worship, music, prayer and gospel proclamation.

"Awaken the Dawn is a Movement with assignments from God. The National Mall was the first assignment, and NOW, we're mobilizing for TENT AMERICA 2018, tent cities on every state capital and on campuses across the nation!," the organization said in a statement.

"We're rallying the nation to pray 24/7 for revival in America and for breakthrough and covering for Tent America 2018 between now and September 27. Would you prayerfully consider taking one hour of your week to dedicate to prayer for Tent America 2018 and Great Awakening in our land?," the statement continues.

To participate, go to their website to pick an hour to dedicate weekly to prayer. (https://www.awakenthedawn.org/tent-america/)